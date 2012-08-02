RTD Coffee in Spain - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "RTD Coffee in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- RTD coffee increased in off-trade value by 3% and in off-trade volume by 6% during 2011 as value sales increased EUR14 million. The main factor behind this growth was the increasing scope of the distribution of RTD coffee, which stimulated growth in RTD coffee, although this growth was from a very low consumer base. In addition, there were some significant new product launches in RTD coffee during 2011, which served to increase the visibility to this products and led to higher consumer awareness...
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
