Fast Market Research recommends "RTD Tea in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- RTD tea remains as a limited niche of mostly higher-income consumers in which it competes with juice, sports and energy drinks, and mineral water, amongst other soft drink categories. Furthermore, the category growth momentum is losing steam since 2009 and now is growing only slightly ahead of other soft drinks, not enough to enlarge the category out of its restricted-niche status. One telling fact about the limited penetration/receptivity of RTD tea is the following: Snapple is a well-known...
Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in East Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- Soft Drinks in Dominican Republic
- Global Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Report 2013
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in West Europe to 2019: Market Guide
- RTD Tea in the Czech Republic
- Soft Drinks in the Czech Republic
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in MENA to 2019: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Latin America to 2019: Market Guide
- Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Market in Asia to 2019: Market Guide
- Spirits Market in Dominican Republic: Databook to 2017