Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "RTD Tea in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- RTD tea remained relatively unpopular in Egypt in 2013 as the product is still very unfamiliar to Egyptians and hot, fresh tea and mint tea are traditional products. The preferred flavour of Egyptian tea, usually heavily sugared, is well established in consumer tastes. Thus, to launch a product to try and change this tradition or provide an alternative was always going to be a challenge.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle Egypt SAE first launched its Nestea brand, a powdered beverage, across the globe before expanding into Egypt in 2012. Nestle Egypt poses little threat to Pepsi-Lipton International as both companies sell their products in different formats. Pepsi-Lipton sells RTD products in bottles, whilst Nestle Egypt has chosen to sell its products in powder sachets.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, RTD tea is predicted to record a total volume CAGR of 4%. RTD tea is expected to continue to grow slowly in line with the development of its current consumer base. Other income groups are unlikely to be enticed by RTD tea just yet.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Tea industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Tea industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Tea in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of RTD Tea in Egypt?
- What are the major brands in Egypt?
- What flavors of RTD Tea, like green tea, are the most popular in Egypt?
- Who is the consumer profile of RTD tea drinkers in Egypt?
- What are the key on-trade market trends for RTD Tea sales and how these are changing?
- What is the key on-trade distribution channel for Egypt?
- Are fountain sales available for RTD Tea in Egypt?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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