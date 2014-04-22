New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Although the per capita volume consumption of tea remained very high in Iran in 2013, consumer acceptance of RTD tea was minimal. Although Golestan Co introduced Golestan Iced tea in Iran in 2010, the response to this new product was not particularly positive. The unit pricing of Golestan Iced tea was IRR10,000 for 350 ml in 2013 which is high for many consumers. Golestan Co has tried to increase awareness of this new product and encourage consumers to try it by offering free product sampling...
Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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