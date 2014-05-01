New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Given the retail volume and value sales performance in 2012, it is obvious that the RTD tea category in the country is still at the expansion stage. RTD tea experienced rapid growth over the review period and is expected to continue its expansion going forward, although at a slower rate. Per capita consumption of RTD tea is increasing year by year. Serbians chose to buy RTD teas because they are equally refreshing but healthier than carbonates and cheaper than fruit juices.
Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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