Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Dominican Republic - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The mixology trend in the Dominican Republic continues to develop and consumers are substituting RTDs for other mixable drinks that offer more mixing possibilities, such as vodka and white rum. The latter is being strongly advertised as having a lot of mixing potential and being a mixing alternative, which is negatively affecting the sales of RTDs. Also negatively impacting RTD sales is the persistence of the downward trend of RTDs marketed as ciders, such as Benedicta and Blue Light.
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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