Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in New Zealand - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The 2012 volume decline of 7% was below the relatively stagnant review period CAGR. The strong presence of the negative side of RTDs in the media in 2011-2012 contributed to declining sales through the apparent effects on consumer attitudes to RTDs and consequently sales. A number of organisations in New Zealand are opposed to RTDs as they are widely consumed by, and targeted towards, teenagers and young adults who are often new to the consumption of alcohol and are not aware of the harmful...
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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