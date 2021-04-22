Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global RTV silicone market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.61 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for electric vehicles, innovation in electronic components, and rising demand for medical devices are some other key factors propelling revenue growth of the global RTV silicone market. RTV silicone has physical properties such as high water resistance, temperature resistance, and chemical resistance. Due to these properties, demand for RTV silicone in various end-use industries has been rising significantly in the recent past. It is also widely used in casting of plaster, resins, and low melt metal alloys.



The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the RTV Silicone market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.



The market in Europe accounted for a 23.5% revenue share in 2020, driven by growing expansion of electronics and automotive sectors in countries in this region.



Key players operating in the market are Elkem ASA, Acrabond Adhesives Private Limited, KCC Corporation, American Sealants, Inc, Anabond, Avantor, Inc., CHT Group, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Illinois Tool Works Inc.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

RTV-1

RTV-2



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Construction Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Online

Offline



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global RTV Silicone market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



