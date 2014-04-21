Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of RUAG Holding AG: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "RUAG Holding AG: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "RUAG Holding AG"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "RUAG Holding AG" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "RUAG Holding AG"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

RUAG Holdings AG (RUAG) is a defense systems and components manufacturer, based in Switzerland. The company develops and manufactures systems and components for aerospace, defense and space applications. Its product portfolio also includes aerospace structural assemblies, homeland security products and artillery systems. It offers a broad portfolio of subsystems and equipment for satellites and launch vehicles apart from MRO services for military and civil aircraft and components. It also offers pyrotechnic specialty products for law enforcement, military, industrial, hunting and sport markets, apart from providing single-source products and services for tracked armored vehicles of the Swiss Army. The company operates across the US, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Austria and Hungary. RUAG is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



RUAG Holding AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153045/ruag-holding-ag-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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