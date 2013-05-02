Ruangsangthai Hardware Announces "Stanley FatMax Power Tool Fair" May 3 Through 10, 2013

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Fresh off their successful “DeWalt Power Tools Expo” held from April 19 through April 26, 2013 Ruangsangthai Hardware just announced the first ever “Stanley FatMax Power Tool Fair” to be held from May 3 until May 10, 2013. At the DeWalt Expo, customers purchased over 200 units of DeWalt power tools. Being the highest volume Stanley Power Tools dealer North of Bangkok, Thailand the owners of Ruangsangthai Hardware expect to sell over 300 Stanley hand tools and Stanley Power Tools during the upcoming Stanley FatMax tool fair.



The Stanley FatMax Power Tool Fair will take place inside the Ruangsangthai store in Buriram on Friday, May 3, 2013 until Friday, May 10 between the hours of 9:00 AM in the morning until 5:00 PM.



At the Stanley FatMax fair consumers will be able to get “hands on” experience with the Stanley products and compare them to tools from other manufacturers. Since Ruangsangthai is the top seller of Stanley Tools, the local Stanley importer, Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Company approached the owners of Ruangsangthai with a special offer. During the FatMax fair, the Stanley importer is offering special discounts on new Stanley tools and free tune-ups and minor repairs on any Stanley products that customers bring in. The special deals apply even to Stanley FatMax Cordless or FatMax corded tools.



The Tool fair is important not only for Ruangsangthai Hardware but it is especially important to the tradesman in the region who often work with local contractors building homes throughout Isaan. These men are typically local rice farmers who have to purchase their own tools so this fair gives them a chance to handle the various power tools and get a good feel for the tool that works best for them. They will also be able to purchase their tools and receive the special discounts that are offered exclusively at this fair. Many will find the opportunity to have their tools serviced to be especially valuable since Ruangsangthai is an authorized repair service center for Bosch, DeWALT, Makita, Maktec, Stanley, Pigeon Power Tools and Grundfos, Hitachi, Makita, Mitsubishi Water Pumps. The store will also have sales staff on hand that will be able to answer questions in Thai, Lao and English.



Stanley Black & Decker is the largest tool manufacturer in the world and Stanley products are very popular in Thailand where they are positioned as premium DIY or Value Priced Professional tools. The Stanley Bolt manufacturing company was founded in 1843 and The Stanley Rule and Level Company founded in 1857. The companies merged in 1920 to form The Stanley Works and that company spent the next several decades producing some of the most innovative tools on the market. The modern company is the result of a merger with Black & Decker in 2010.



To learn more about the Stanley FatMax Power Tool Fair call 66 044 666 484 (press 0 for English) or email publicrelations@burirambuildersmerchants.com.



WHAT: Stanley FatMax Power Tool Fair hosted by Ruangsangthai hardware store



WHEN: Friday May 3 through Friday May 10, 2013



9:00 AM until 5:00 PM each day



WHERE: Ruangsangthai Hardware Store



114 Moo 14 Highway 2074



Muang Buriram, Buriram, Thailand 31000



MEDIA CONTACT: publicrelations@burirambuildersmerchants.com



66 044 666 484



WEBSITE: http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com



Corporate Office

Stanley Black & Decker

1000 Stanley Drive

New Britain, CT 06053

Phone: (860) 225-5111