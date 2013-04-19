Ruangsangthai - The #1 DeWALT Power Tools Retailer Hosts the First Power Tools Expo

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Ruangsangthai, the #1 by sales volume retailer of DeWALT Power Tools, North of Bangkok, Thailand, is hosting the first “POWER TOOLS EXPO” in the rural Buriram Province of Thailand beginning from Friday April 19, 2013 through Friday April 26, 2013, from 9am to 5pm in the Ruangsangthai Hardware Store.



The DeWALT Power Tools expo booth will not only exhibit the latest and the greatest DeWALT Tools but the trained technical staff will also be demonstrating the newer models and existing bestselling models of DeWALT Tools, the highly trained staff will be provided from SAENG CHAROEN PATANA ENTERPRISE Co Ltd, the official importer of DeWalt Power Tools to Thailand. The attendees will have an opportunity to assess DeWALT Power Tools in a “hands on demonstration workbench” built inside Ruangsangthai, they will be able to compare DeWALT Corded and non-corded tools with Bosch, Makita, Maktec, Stanley, and Pigeon Power Tools. Minor servicing of old DeWALT Power Tools, will also be provided absolutely FREE.



The Power Tools Expo is intended to attract construction trade workers, customers and owners of “Home Workshops” in Buriram and Surin, the rural rice growing provinces of Thailand and the home to the Surin Elephant Round-up Festival. The significance of the dates, April 19 through April 26, is that many Thailand construction workers are also rice farmers, and at this is the time of year they receive the payment from Rice Mills for the annual Hom Mali Rice crop.



DeWALT is a popular brand of tools for commercial contractors, manufacturing and selling more than 200 different power hand-tools and 800 accessories around the world. The original company was started in 1936 by Raymond E. DeWalt, the inventor of the radial arm saw later sold it to Black & Decker in 1960. DeWALT is currently a major manufacturer of cordless tools, power tools and power tool accessories.



About Ruandsangthai

Ruangsangthai, a family owned business established in 1980 in downtown Buriram has grown to be the largest volume dealer and repairer of Water Pumps in both Buriram and Surin province. They are determined to provide the lowest prices to their customers to win contracts both large and small. Furthermore, Ruangsangthai has over 33 years of expertise of providing high quality building materials in Buriram; Ruangsangthai is now a high volume dealer of Cement, SHERA WOOD, SHERA PLANK and Diamond Brand fiberwood for building projects.



For more information about Power Tools Expo or Ruangsangthai Hardware Store please visit: www.burirambuildersmerchants.com



