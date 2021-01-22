Rubber Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- In its natural form, rubber comprises isoprene polymers, water, and minor impurities of certain organic compounds. It is harvested from the rubber tree (Hevea brasiliensis) in the form of latex, a milky colloid extracted through the tapping process. The excellent properties of rubber, such as high stretch ratio, abrasion resistance, flexibility, insulation, weather resistance, and waterproofness, make it a valuable commercial product. Hence, rubber finds wide-ranging applications as an essential raw material across numerous industries, including tire, automotive, adhesives, footwear, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries.



Key participants include: Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Southland Holding, Thai Hua Rubber, Vietnam Rubber Group, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad, Tong Thai Rubber Group, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Ravasco, Halcyon Agri, Feltex, Unitex Rubber, Indolatex Jaya Abadi, Kurian Abraham, Hevea-Tec, KLPK, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, C.W. Mackie, Enghuat Industries, Basil Rubber Factory, Edathala Polymers, Kavanar Latex, Paesukchuen Rubber, Ba Phuc Rubber, Sinochem International Corporation, Indonesia Hainan Rubber Industry Group, Yunnan State Farms Group, Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group, Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber, Getah Industry



Market Drivers

The global rubber market is poised to register significant growth over the foreseeable timeframe, owing to a wide array of favorable growth-driving factors. The increasing buildings & construction industry applications, rising demand across the adhesives & sealants industry, growing use in the manufacture of footwear and textiles, and burgeoning usage in making commercial products like hoses, roll coverings, gaskets, and crap tubes are the pivotal factors boosting the global market growth. The automotive industry is a major end-user of rubber, as it extensively uses the material to manufacture automotive tires and upholstery due to its properties like toughness and tear resistance. Moreover, the rising industrial applications of rubber for making products like transmission belts and conveyor belts further bolster the demand for rubber.



- Natural Rubber

- Synthetic Rubber



- Automotive

- Medical

- Industrial

- Consumer Goods

- Others



Regional Outlook

Among the leading regional markets, the Asia Pacific region holds the leading position in the global rubber market. As the world's largest producer of rubber, Thailand acts as a key contributor to the regional market growth, alongside India, Japan, and China. Increasing tire production, growing construction activities, and soaring demand across the automotive sector are the major factors behind this market's growth.



