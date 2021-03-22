Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- The rising demand for rubber products across a multitude of industries has created fresh opportunities for growth across the global rubber processing chemicals market. Rubber is an insulating material, and this has led to its usage across a several manufacturing devices. From healthcare devices to electronic aids, rubber is used as an indispensable material in all major end-use industries. The past decade has witnessed the inflow of fresh investments in the research sector, and this has led to the discovery of new uses of rubber. In this scenario, it is legit to expect that the global rubber processing chemicals market would increase in size and value.
Synthetic rubber manufacturing has emerged as a vital dynamic of market growth and maturity. This form of rubber has helped in making up for increased demand of rubber. The flux in supplies across several key supply chains has compelled end-users to look for alternative suppliers. Therefore, use of synthetic rubber to meet to increasing demand for the material has generated a plethora of opportunities for market maturity.
The defense sector also uses rubber products for complete integration and manufacturing of battlefield equipment and technologies. Besides, aviation and aerospace manufacturing also necessitate the use of rubber processing chemicals. This trend, in conjunction with the need for rubber in the electronics industry, shall drive sales across the market.
Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Snapshot
The increasing demand from the tire market and their application across diverse industries are boosting the global rubber processing chemicals market. On account of its inherent properties such as elasticity and molding, rubber has become the key materials used in tire manufacturing. Rubber provides strength to tires and enhances their ability to withstand wear and tear and maintain grip even in harsh conditions. With the demand for vehicles scaling high across the world, the rubber processing chemicals market is forecast to exhibit robust growth in the future.
Besides this, the rising use of rubber processing chemicals as roofing materials, floor coverings, sound insulators, and sealants in the construction industry will aid the market's expansion. On the downside, stringent regulations implemented to curb the harmful effects of rubber processing chemicals can render the market's trajectory unwieldy. Besides this, threat of losing foothold is imminent with green tires making headway into the market.
Nevertheless, the demand from leading economies in Asia Pacific is projected to remain high through the forecast period, offering lucrative opportunities for the market's growth. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global rubber processing chemicals market, which was valued at US$3.4 bn in 2015, is expected to reach US$5.1 bn by the end of 2024. If the figures hold true. The global rubber processing chemicals market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% between 2016 and 2024.
Tires Segment to Remain Dominant throughout Forecast Period
Rubber processing chemicals have myriad applications, which be broadly classified under tire and non-tire applications. Use of rubber processing chemicals make tires durable and provides them strength to withstand harsh environment. On account of these, the demand from tire industry is the dominant contributor to the market. As per TMR, the tire segment held over 70% of the overall rubber processing chemicals market in 2015. Exhibiting a robust CAGR, the segment will remain dominant through the forecast period. Furthermore, with the expansion of the automotive industry, the demand from the tire segment is projected to rise.
Besides this rubber processing chemicals are used in diverse industries such as construction, electric & electronics, medical, aerospace, polymer modification, and footwear production. Thus, growth in these industry is projected to propel the rubber processing chemicals market.
