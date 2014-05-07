Rubber Smoked Sheet Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for rubber smoked sheet has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor



III. EPR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

EPR Industry Structure

EPR Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers



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IV. EPR PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

EPR Production and Demand

EPR Output

EPR Demand

EPR Capacity

EPR Capacity Expansion

EPR Import and Export



V. CHINA EPR MARKETS OUTLOOK

EPR Markets Outlook

EPR Consumption by Market

Automotive Industry Market Outlook

EPR Waterproof Building Materials Outlook



VI. MARKETING STRATERGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

EPR Distribution Channels



VII. EPR PRODUCER DIRECTORY

EPR Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



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II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans



III. EPR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s EPR Production, Capacity and Demand

China’s EPR Key Producers

Market Share of Key Domestic EPR Producers



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