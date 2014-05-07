MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Rubber Smoked Sheet Markets In China ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for rubber smoked sheet has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
III. EPR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
EPR Industry Structure
EPR Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
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IV. EPR PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
EPR Production and Demand
EPR Output
EPR Demand
EPR Capacity
EPR Capacity Expansion
EPR Import and Export
V. CHINA EPR MARKETS OUTLOOK
EPR Markets Outlook
EPR Consumption by Market
Automotive Industry Market Outlook
EPR Waterproof Building Materials Outlook
VI. MARKETING STRATERGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
EPR Distribution Channels
VII. EPR PRODUCER DIRECTORY
EPR Producer Profiles and Directory
Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
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II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
III. EPR INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China’s EPR Production, Capacity and Demand
China’s EPR Key Producers
Market Share of Key Domestic EPR Producers
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