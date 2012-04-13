Rubber4Roofs Ltd Brings New Rubber Roof Systems to UK Residential and Commercial Consumers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- UK homeowners, builders and contractors are truly excited about the availability of the new EPDM Rubber Roofing Systems supplied by Rubber4Roofs Ltd. The company provides builders, roofers and the competent DIY’er with EPDM Rubber Roofing Membranes, Systems and Materials that are superior to traditional roofing felts and have a life expectancy of at least 50 years.



The first Ethylene Propylene Diene Monmer (EPDM) rubber roofing membranes created and installed in 1960 by Carlisle SynTec are still protecting the roofs where they were originally installed. Today, these highly resilient systems are used on hundreds of thousands of commercial and residential properties. Rubber4Roofs Ltd now brings this material to contractors, homeowners and builders throughout the UK. “We are very passionate about EPDM Rubber Roofing and all of the advantages that it brings to environmentally friendly, sustainable flat and shallow pitched roofing,” said Rubber4Roofs Ltd Owner Tom Cullingford.



EPDM rubber roofing systems are particularly suited to the extreme conditions commonly found in flat roofing applications. These reliable, durable ECO friendly materials can last up to 50 years and can be applied with little energy. They resist cracking, shrinking, repels all moisture and “breathes” allowing vapours to escape, thus preventing blisters. In addition to tolerance for temperature extremes, the permanently flexible EPDM roofing materials are highly resistant to UV (Ultraviolet light) and IR (Infrared light). They are also ideal for the waterproof rubber roof coating required for a green roof.



The Rubber4Roofs dedicated Coventry warehouse stocks a range of EPDM rubber roofing materials, systems, products, tools and accessories necessary to complete any project. Unlike a roof repair on a traditional felt system, an EPDM DIY flat roof repair is relatively straightforward and requires no special tools. The website also has all of the additional products such as adhesives, primer, trims, underlay materials, flash kits, accessories and more that customers need to complete their EPDM project. “Our EPDM rubber roofing products and supplies are designed with the DIY’er in mind, and we provide a range of helpful training downloads on the website that takes the customer through the installation process step by step,” said Cullingford.



EPDM membranes can be laid over existing felt, bitumen, Fiberglass, cement boards and steel roof cladding and comes in a variety of widths with joining capability to accommodate any size roof. For more detailed information, guarantees and online orders, please visit http://www.rubber4roofs.co.uk/



About Rubber4Roofs Ltd

