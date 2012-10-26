Ruby Emerald Sapphire Studded Multi Gemstone Jewellery

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Women love to adorn necklaces and jewelry made out of some of the precious stones that are a fashion for all time. Rubies, Emeralds and sapphires provide an elegant look and are always in fashion. Imagine crafting a piece of jewelry with the combination of the three! The stunning multi-colored necklace from India is specially handcrafted by the workmanship of the best and talented designers in the jewelry making industry, Bello Jewels Pvt. Ltd. which is now offering 7 stand and 5 strand multi gemstone necklaces in India and to the entire world.



As a recognized supplier and manufacturer, Bello Jewels has a wide range of jewelry selection which is both machine made and handmade. The exquisite handmade rainbow gemstone necklace that the store offers is simply insuperable. As the entire necklace looks extremely colorful, it is a perfect fit for any dress and any setting. The necklace would be a head-turner as it is designed with the combination of rubies, emeralds and sapphires. The multicolor bead necklace is one of a kind and looks very trendy and hence can be worn by any age-group. This necklace type can also be given as gifts as they would make someone’s day with the extravagant look it carries.



Bello Jewels also has these necklaces and jewelry on sale at their online store and buying jewelry has become easy with this store. The even supply these multi-colored necklaces to the UK. They offer some of the best deals of the day on these multi-color gemstone necklaces. Customers who would love to own the most precious combination and handcrafted jewelry can now pick their like from http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/multi-gemstone-necklaces-price-s/1830.htm . All the shipments from Bello Jewels are done free of charge through express DHL/UPS/FedEx services and PayPal payments are accepted for a safe and secure shopping from India.



Buy the 7 strand multi gemstone necklace and see the compliments pouring in with the completely luxurious look it provides. The store also offers a wide range of jewelry specially designed with all kinds of precious gemstones and diamonds. For any queries contact +(91)-9716133323 (India) or 1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada). The live chat option can also be used to interact with a representative.



Follow us on:

Facebook- http://www.facebook.com/bellojewels

Twitter- http://twitter.com/bellojewels

LinkedIn- http://www.linkedin.com/in/bellojewels

http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/multi-gemstone-necklaces-price-s/1830.htm