Ruby Ribbon Makes Chicago Next Step on Its "Dream Big Tour"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Ruby Ribbon, a California-based social commerce apparel company, welcomes Chicago into its family this June 3rd. The CEO and Founder, Anna Zornosa, will host the party to celebrate and meet new and potential clients and stylists. The "Dream Big Tour" in Chicago will be held at Graziano's Restaurant, 5960 West Touhy Avenue, Niles, IL, 6 PM – 8 PM CDT. Raffles, prizes, shopping, mingling and lots of fun is planned. Visit Ruby Ribbon's official Facebook Events page to RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/662680047118410/



"Dream Big Tour"



“The focus of this event is meeting new customers, introducing our line of shaping apparel and garment technology, and building our community in the Chicagoland area,” said Kate Antosz, Chicago Leader of the woman-owned company Ruby Ribbon.



Ruby Ribbon provides shaping essentials and shapewear using its patented technology called Intomi by Ruby Ribbon.



What is Intomi?



Intomi by Ruby Ribbon™ is used in the construction of each shaping piece. Its revolutionary crafting design can solve a number of common body challenges regardless of body type and size. It helps shape, smooth and lift in all the right places.



Intomi has the silicone gripper edge which initiates the “stay put” inner slip technology to avoid any riding or rolling, especially for Ruby Ribbons's award-winning Cami’s. The 5” tummy panel in both the skirts and leggings has spandex which provides comfortable support in a common problem area. Intomi by Ruby Ribbon is a hidden gem in the clothing that gives women confidence and comfort each time they are worn.



Why Ruby Ribbon?



Aside from making women feel beautiful inside and out, Ruby Ribbon provides the opportunity to be a business owner, earn a great living with a flexible schedule that many women may find a welcome change to their busy lives.



Ruby Ribbon stylists build their business by holding Trunk Shows which allow women to try on their shapewear in the comfort of home. They have affordable starter kits and offer rewards, bonuses and discounts that assist each stylist in building a sample rack to help increase sales and grow their business.



The support, access to training, technical resources, excellent products, and camaraderie along with a competitive commission plan and unlimited career growth, make Ruby Ribbon not only a company to watch, but one to get to know personally.



About Ruby Ribbon

As a social commerce apparel company, Ruby Ribbon is committed to revolutionary garment technology and sharing its shaping secrets with women who love fashion and want to start earning from that passion. To get to know more about Ruby Ribbon, visit their website: www.rubyribbon.com/kateantosz



Contact:



Kate Antosz