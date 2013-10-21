Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) Under Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ruby Tuesday, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) concerning whether a series of statements by Ruby Tuesday, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made. Specifically, the investigation focuses on statements issued by Ruby Tuesday's between April 10, 2013 and July 24, 2013 concerning Ruby Tuesday’s sales, its assets and its goodwill valuations.



Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.26 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on May 31, 2011 to over $1.131 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on June 5, 2012



Shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) grew from $6.03 per share on July 27, 2012 to as high as $9.79 per share on July 18, 2013.



Then on July 24, 2013, Ruby Tuesday, Inc reported its fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2013 results. Among other things, Ruby Tuesday, Inc also issued its Fiscal Year 2013 outlook.



Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $1.31 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on June 5, 2012 to over $1.25 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 4, 2013 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $0.19 million to $39.41 million.



Shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc declined from almost $9.79 per share on July 18, 2013 to as low as $7.04 per share on August 27, 2013.



Then on October 9, 2013, Ruby Tuesday, Inc reported its first quarter fiscal 2014 results.



Shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc declined from $7.72 per share on October 9, 2013, to $6.00 per share on October 15, 2013.



On October 18, 2013, NYSE: RT shares closed at $6.05 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com