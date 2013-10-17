Ruby's Regalia to Design a Special Necklace for a Forthcoming Hollywood Horror Movie

Mansfield Woodhouse, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- People who love their pets and shower them in complete luxury and style can visit the newly opened pet jewelry store Ruby’s Regalia. This super store carries a wide range of handcrafted unique jewelry exclusively for posh pets. Pet owners can pamper their four legged companions in diva style with the exclusive designer jewelry collections of Ruby’s Regalia. This pet jewelry company has been selected to design and deliver a dog necklace for a forthcoming Hollywood horror film to be shot in 2014. Customers can purchase necklaces separately or in the form of companion sets; each set is said to be ideal for cats as well as dogs.



Ruby’s Regalia offers a wide range of top quality jewelry made with strong stretch nylon suitable for small, medium and large size dogs. The website features Happy Snowman Pet Necklace, Christmas Penguin Pet Necklace, Charming Christmas Pet Necklace, Flower Child Purple Themed Pet Necklace, Black Heart Pet Necklace, Baby Blue Pet Necklace, Baby Pink Pet Necklace, Baby Blue Companion Bracelet, Baby Pink Companion Bracelet, Baby Blue/Pink Companion Set, Halloween Charm Dog Necklace, Time Machine Dog Necklace – Dr. Who/Tardis Style, Pushing Up Daisies Halloween Style Dog Necklace, Seeing Double Halloween Style Dog Necklace, and “Lady Ruby” High Class Dog Necklace/Choker. Pet owners can retain all these designer pieces of high quality jewelry for a life-time by giving proper care. The company guarantees to deliver products inside quality luxury bags, cream tissue papers and in strong white boxes.



The website says, “With our exclusive Companion sets you and your little friend can go out in style, ideal for that special occasion, glitzy party or red carpet event. Ruby’s Regalia are your little piece of the jet set Hollywood world.”



The handcrafted exclusive pet jewelry sets from Ruby’s Regalia can enhance the beauty of four legged creatures. The newly launched stylish pet necklaces have already attracted many pet owners. The popularity has resulted in creating the new design pet jewelry for an upcoming Hollywood film. Viewers can also collect information regarding the quality of products delivered by Ruby’s Regalia via Facebook and Twitter pages. Purchases can be made online via the website hollywoodisation.com. Those who wish to create the Hollywood bling can visit Ruby’s Regalia store for grabbing some fine quality stylish pet jewelry.



To get more information about the Hollywood Style pet jewelry Company, visit http://hollywoodisation.com



About Ruby’s Regalia

Ruby’s Regalia is a popular and posh pet jewelry store offering a wide range of pet jewelry and accessories. This renowned store is about to design a necklace for a forthcoming Hollywood horror film.



Media Contact

Ruby’s Regalia

Address: Highland Close

Mansfield Woodhouse

Nottinghamshire

NG19 9BN, UK

Tel: 44 1623 431391

Email: info@hollywoodisation.com

Twitter: twitter@rubysregalia

URL: www.hollywoodisation.com