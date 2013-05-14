Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) Investor Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ruckus Wireless and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ruckus Wireless Inc (NYSE:RKUS) concerning whether a series of statements by Ruckus Wireless regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ruckus Wireless Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $44.36 million in 2009 to $214.65 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $9.99 million in 2009 turned into a Net income of $31.70 million in 2012.



Shares of Ruckus Wireless Inc grew from $12.25 per share on November 2012 to as high as $25.87 per share in February 2013.



Then on May 6, 2013, Ruckus Wireless Inc announced its first quarter 2013 financial results.



Shares of Ruckus Wireless Inc declined from $19.00 per share on May 6, 2013, to $14.10 per share on May 7, 2013.



On May 13, 2013, NYSE:RKUS shares closed at $12.90 per share.



