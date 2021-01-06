Rudrakshahub Is an Online Portal Where People Can Find Original Rudraksha Beads

Varanasi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- Two highly motivated individuals from Varanasi, Rishabh Jaiswal and Aparna Agarwal, started Rudrakshahub in the year 2017. Since then, this online marketplace has been fulfilling diverse requirements of its esteemed clientele with a difference. Reputed for being a storehouse of high-quality and authentic worship essentials, Rudrakshahub has become a go-to option for people seeking convenient access to the products of their choice. The online portal delivers its products safely and promptly in all nooks and corners of India. New products are regularly added to the already broad variety of authenticated, lab-certified and genuine products at Rudrakshahub.



During an interview, Rudrakshahub's spokesperson commented, "Varanasi is the city of temples and Ghats, which many people from all over the world visit every year. Our founder and MD (Rishabh), born and brought up in a business-oriented culture of Varanasi, is a budding entrepreneur. One day he realized how difficult it is for people to find original rudraksha beads and other spiritual products. Therefore, he launched Rudrakshahub to ease the difficulty and provide a rewarding purchase experience to people. Aparna, co-founder and CEO, on the other hand, is an MBA graduate who left a high-paying corporate job to accomplish her entrepreneurial dreams."



Those counting on Rudrakshahub can fulfil all their worship product requirements, including malas, idols and original rudraksha beads online. Unlike many online and offline sellers selling fake beads, this online marketplace has earned a reputation for rolling out only original and quality rudraksha beads. The aesthetically appealing and easy-to-use online marketplace allows a convenient product search and order placement to customers. If still in doubt at any point, people can talk to the courteous and knowledgeable customer care executives of Rudrakshahub.



The spokesperson added, "The USP of Rudrakshahub is providing highly customized and authenticated religious products at less than market rates. We are committed to delivering original, unused, fresh, pure, genuine and high-quality products at the doorsteps of our esteemed customers. We support Vocal for Local initiative by the Indian Government. Therefore, we ensure procuring all our product range from Indian manufacturers only. Certain products, such as Feng Shui products, in our inventory portray a borrowed culture but they are manufactured within domestic boundaries only."



Not just for providing high-quality and genuine products but Rudrakshahub is popular for its outstanding customer service also. Usually, this online marketplace takes 2 days to prepare, pack and dispatch orders. There are no shipping charges and the estimated delivery time is 5-7 days. Customers are provided with the order tracking link and AWB number, which they can use to track their order and its delivery. To ensure complete customer satisfaction, Rudrakshahub allows its customers to return products within 7 days of their delivery.



