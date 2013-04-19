Rug Cleaning New York Can Resolve All of the Rug Dilemmas in Flying Colors

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Say goodbye to all of the rug woes because Rug Cleaning New York is here for the rescue! They have many options to offer to their customers when it comes to cleaning and fixing different types of rugs. No repair job is too big or too small for them to handle because they have all of the needed facilities and experts to make the job well done!



Hectic schedule has always been a part of everyone’s life nowadays. Even moms are part of this trend because most of them are also part of the work force. It makes them not being able to attend to some household chores like cleaning of rugs. Even a mother or father just works and stays at home, cleaning and fixing a rug is still a big challenge because of the time it takes and the lack of tools to use. This is why Rug Cleaning New York decided to take responsibility of the rug issues of every household. Their customers just need to contact them and they will do the rest. Rug Repair NYC is in charge for the pick-up, for the needed cleaning and fixing, and lastly for the delivery of the cleaned and restored rugs.



Whether one’s rug needs area rug cleaning, pet urine and stain removal, moth proofing, or even if a rug experienced water damage NYC, Rug Cleaning New York can surely resolve all of these in the most excellent manner. They always keep in mind that no two rugs are the same. Each rug of their customers goes through a primary inspection phase where they identify the rug, make note of any possible imperfections, identify the fiber type and determine the safest and best possible cleaning methods for that particular rug. They have the controlled environment and facilities for rug cleaning and restoration that’s why they can fix every rug in the safest and best way.



About Rug Cleaning New York

As a family owned and operated business, Rug Cleaning New York bring old style cleaning methods and expertise combined with new technology to bring their customers the absolute and most thorough cleaning ever or it’s FREE!



Serving the Tri-State area, they offer free pick up and deliveries for all area rugs in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Rug Cleaning Staten Island, Rug Cleaning Queens, Bronx and Long Island.



Sonny Cohen

Contact Phone: 917-952-0072

Contact Email : scohen86@gmail.com

Website - http://www.rugcleaningnewyork.com/

Complete Address : 1324 Forest Hill Road, Staten Island, NY, Zip Code: 10314