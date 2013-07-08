Rug Cleaning New York - Keeping Rugs and Carpets Clean Without Damaging and Keeping Them Safe for Long Time

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- More than 85% of business establishments and houses that own carpets and rugs have been known to have professional cleaners do the job for them. Rugs and carpets may look tough but cleaning them requires a gentle but firm hand. Without the right tools and the proper knowledge on handling these things, the risk of destroying them is high. With this danger in mind, Rug Cleaning NYC offers their excellent service to people with an affordable rate that doesn't sacrifice the quality of people's rugs and carpets.



Next to cleanliness, Rug Cleaning New York also has rug repairs services using the latest equipments that restore any damaged rugs restored to its original state. The company guarantees customers with an extensive and innovative service. Using only the best and the proper cleaning techniques, any kind of stain that tarnishes carpets or rugs can be restored to its former glory.



They're basically found on almost every part of New York so people don’t have to worry about travelling from one city to another. Rug Cleaning Queens, Rug Cleaning Staten Island and Rug Repair NYC are always available within people's reach. With New York's busy and continuously bustling life, there's only little time to spare to take care of people's laundry. Now, the worries and the hassle of having to deal with this is readily met and satisfied. For further information regarding Rug Cleaning New York's services, you may visit their website: http://www.rugcleaningnewyork.com



About Rug Cleaning New York

Rug Cleaning New York is the leading company of the rug cleaning industry. They cater their services to business establishments such as hotels even to regular people owning rugs and carpets. Their services also extend to rug repairs. Rug Cleaning New York uses modern equipments in cleaning and repairing rugs and carpets.



Contact information:

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: USA

Contact Name: Sonny Cohen

Contact Email: scohen86@gmail.com

Complete Address: 1324 Forest Hill Road, Staten Island, NY

Zip Code: 10314

Contact Phone: 917-952-0072

Website: http://www.rugcleaningnewyork.com