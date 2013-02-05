Tyne and Wear, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Rug Zone is now offering a 10% off on its wide and extensive collection of rugs. Based in Sunderland, UK, the company runs a giant online wholesale store and is widely known for producing high quality, modern and beautiful rugs. It possesses a huge stock of small and large rugs of appealing designs, bought from different countries around the world to cater to the varying needs of individuals.



Rug Zone is regarded as an Independent Online Rug Specialist because of its highly commendable services in terms of quality, customer service and delivery. The company aims to provide its customers with high quality rugs at comparatively affordable prices, by buying them in bulk directly from the manufacturers, cutting out the costs of wholesalers and retailers from the supply chain. The company claims that if it is to be compared with other companies on the basis of rug quality, price and size, a person will surely find 25% to 50% lower prices and relatively a higher quality at Rug Zone. It also owns a huge warehouse in Sunderland which is packed with thousands of rugs, including exclusive UK rugs, hall runners, oblong and circular rugs in small, medium, large and extra large sizes.



The store’s carpet and hall runner rugs collection is magnificently high in quality and appearance. They are also available at affordable prices and in different colors and sizes. Since, Carpet Runners are usually placed on a hard flooring surface such as hallways, stair case or gallery kitchens, the company enables the customers to prevent them from moving on all the flooring surfaces by providing them with a Cybergold Rug Control Spray.



The company’s cheap rug runners are a flawless combination of beautiful styles and colors that includes, shaggy, woven wilton, carved, natural look and flat weave, hall runners, velvet textures, striped, traditional, modern, Persian and oriental and plus many more attractive styles.



Rug Zone guarantees its customers the lowest possible prices and offers a refund, double the price difference, if its customers find a competitor who delivers the same rug at a cheaper rate, within twenty one days of purchase.



The customers can browse through the different categories to choose and buy the rugs on sale. The company buys job lot and clearance packages directly from the manufacturers as the opportunity rises, offering the customers to save up to 60% on their entire purchase of rugs. Because these are clearance rug ranges, customers will often find that the size and colors of rugs differ to the standard rug collection offered by most UK suppliers.



The company’s free and fast rug delivery to all the UK mainland destinations and highly satisfying customer service has further accelerated its position in the world of online business.



About Rug Zone

As an Internet based business focused predominantly on e-commerce we are not burdened with the costs of lavish premises and high staffing. We understand that you want a quality product at a sensible price and you want it quickly. To meet these criteria we carry huge stocks bulk purchased from major manufactures around the World. The combination of low overheads and bulk purchasing ensures lower prices for you.



Rug Zone (Encove Ltd)

1a Stobart Street, Sheepfolds Industrial Estate,

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR5 1BW, Tel: 0191 567 604

http://www.rugzone.co.uk