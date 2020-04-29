"Rugby Backpack," Connecting Rugby Lovers Around the World, Now on Kickstarter!

Voghera, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- With over 800 million rugby lovers worldwide, who play some 20,000 matches a year in 119 countries, Rugby Backpack is a new website on a mission to connect them all. With an upcoming mobile application, Rugby Backpack uses online functionalities and geo-tracking features to monitor the best-localized rugby places and events around the world. Any user, in mere seconds, can explore the world of rugby around them like never before, especially while traveling or vacationing in a new and unfamiliar destination.



For nearly any business, Rugby Backpack can establish a connection to the rugby world with localized SEO content that markets directly to rugby fans. A service for all those who travel supporting rugby and wanting to know what to do, where to eat, or what to drink in a new location, Rugby Backpack can drive new customers and profits to businesses near the best-localized rugby places and events.



By connecting fans, Rugby Backpack is helping people meet, discuss their experiences, and celebrate together while toasting to the sport of rugby. Supporters can discover new friends and meet other rugby players, find receptive structures, clubs, and shops, and join the global rugby movement touching some 119 countries and 800 million people worldwide.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support Rugby Backpack, including associated production costs. Expected to release worldwide in early November 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rugbybackpack/rugby-backpack-connecting-rugby-lovers-around-the-world



Supporters around the world can back Rugby Backpack by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. But for a pledge of €25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a welcome pack and gear for rugby lovers. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Rugby Backpack

Rugby Backpack is a new social tool for rugby fans around the world. Committed to expanding the global network of rugby fans, Rugby Backpack makes it possible to find rugby places and events, discussions, and advice anywhere in the world.



