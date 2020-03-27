Rugged Electronics Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Panasonic Corporation, Xplore Technologies, DRS Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Rugged electronics are a specific class of electronics designed to work in harsh environments; they can withstand dust, drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. Growth in the usage of rugged electronic devices in the defense sector worldwide and their widened application areas are some of the reasons that are expected to drive the global rugged electronics market in the coming years. The additional value they provide in the form of their durability and low downtime is expected to enhance the market's growth prospects. However, the market is anticipated to be hindered by the low order quantity from individual end users. Moreover, the high cost of rugged electronics in comparison to the benefits of client customization is also expected to be a major restraint to the growth of the global rugged electronics market.



The global rugged electronics market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. On the basis of product type, the global rugged electronics market is segmented into industrial computing and handheld devices, tracking devices, hardware components, and others (security cameras, rugged drones, and rugged sensors). The industrial computing and handheld devices segment is expected to contribute a major share in the global rugged electronics market owing to their increasing adoption in an array of industries such as defense, power, transportation, and adventure sports. This segment is also expected to surface as the fastest growing segment based on product type. Industrial computing and handheld devices is expected to be followed by hardware components segment in the global rugged electronics market.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=125891



Segment by Key players:

- Panasonic Corporation

- Xplore Technologies

- DRS Technologies

- MobileDemand

- Crystal Group

- Mountain Secure Systems

- DT Research Inc



Segment by Type:

- Rugged Hard Ware Devices

- Industrial Computing and Hand Held Devices

- Tracking Devices

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Mining and Metal

- Chemicals

- Transportation

- Healthcare

- Defense

- Aerospace

- Adventure Sports

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=125891



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Rugged Electronics Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Rugged Electronics Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Rugged Electronics Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Rugged Electronics Market Forecast

4.5.1. Rugged Electronics Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Rugged Electronics Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Rugged Electronics Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Rugged Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Rugged Electronics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Rugged Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Rugged Electronics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Rugged Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Rugged Electronics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Rugged Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Rugged Electronics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Rugged Electronics Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Read More Related Report:



Global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025

This report studies the Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Read More About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/report/module-level-power-electronics-mlpe-market/



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com