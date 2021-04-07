Rugged Power Supply Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Rugged Power Supply Market – Snapshot



The rugged power supply market is witnessing significant advancements due to the rapidly-changing technologies in the power industry. Power supply markets around the world are experiencing a major change with rapid rise in adoption of next generation power supply such as renewable energy and micro grids. The military sector demands highly reliable power supply systems since military operations need better durability, reliability, and ruggedness. The global market for rugged power supply is forecast to quickly grow to US$ 26,084.3 Mn by 2026 with a staggering growth rate of 5.5%.



Rugged power supply is being widely adopted in the military sector due to its beneficial features such as the ability to perform seamlessly in a variety of intense climates and harsh terrains. Also, it is capable of ensuring long cycles of use with minimal maintenance. Telecommunications industry also requires robust and rugged power supplies that can be installed in telecommunication towers. These towers have their own set of challenges with demanding environments starting from dusty and dirty locations to the extent of submersible power applications. Growing need to protect sensitive data from grid power instability & downtime issues and smooth running of the telecommunication network is driving the global rugged power supply market. Over the past few years, there has been a significant adoption of commercial off- the- shelf (COTS) technology which is favoring adoption of rugged power supply.



The rugged power supply service market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, system type, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into programmable and non-programmable types. In 2017, programmable segment accounted for maximum market share. This is because a programmable power supply system is capable of supporting more than the single or dual power outputs. The voltage and current of a programmable power supply is capable of being adjusted over a wide range. It can also have multiple outputs to power multiple circuits across the system.



In terms of components, the market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub-categorized into DC/AC convertor, AC/DC convertor, DC/DC convertor, EMI filters, and others (Inductors, Transformers, etc.). In 2017, the AC/DC convertor segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share followed by DC/AC convertor. This is mainly due to strong revenue growth in power supplies for military communication devices and electronic components. There are several applications of AC-DC power supplies in the military sector including computers, televisions, cell phone chargers, alarms, and other electronic consumer devices. They are also used in military equipment that use DC motors.



By system type, the market is divided into discrete power supply system and integrated power modules. The integrated power supply segment is further sub-divided into synchronous and non-synchronous type. In 2017, the total share of rugged power supply for integrated power modules out of the total revenue was greater than half of the market. During the forecast period, significant increase in adoption rate of integrated power is predicted since it offers better reliability and power density compared to discrete power supply system.



Based on industry, the market is bifurcated into telecommunications, medical & healthcare, military & aerospace, transportation, lighting, food & beverage, and others. In 2017, the military & aerospace segment accounted for maximum market share, while the telecommunication segment is predicted to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to demand for next generation rugged power supplies for cell towers, communication equipment, networking, conferencing, SATCOM, storage, telecom equipment, and telecom machines applications.



In terms of geography, the global rugged power supply market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market over the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The United States holds approximately 45% of the global defense budget and has the strongest military power at present. The presence of advanced military power supply technology as well as early adoption of COTS software in the U.S, has made North America a global leader in the global rugged power supply market. Further, the market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to be among the fastest growing due to ongoing technological innovations, expanding at a significant CAGR. The market in Middle East & Africa is forecasted to witness a moderate growth rate due to presence of world leading military forces in GCC countries. South America is expected to showcase sluggish growth in the rugged power supply market as compared to other regions.



The global rugged power supply market is dominated by players such as XP Power, Advanced Conversion Technology, Eaton Corporation, Aegis Power System, Inc., TDK-Lambda Americas, Inc., Abbott Technologies, AGMA Power Systems Ltd., Energy Technologies Inc., Synqor, Inc., AJ's Power Source Inc., Prime Power Inc., Powerbox International AB, Milpower Source, Astrodyne TDI Power Supplies & EMI Filters, Artesyn, Behlman Electronics, Inc., Cosel, Dawn VME Products, Delta Electronics, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc., General Electric Ltd., Mean Well, Murata Power Solutions, Rantec Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, VPT, Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.



