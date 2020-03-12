Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The defense sector is predicted to emerge as the leading segment in terms of end users in the rugged tablet market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled "Rugged Tablet" Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Operating System (Windows, IOS, Android, Others), By Type (Fully Rugged, Semi Rugged), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Retail, Construction, Education, Government, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026. As per this report, the market is anticipated to reach USD 946.0 Mn by 2026 from USD 599.1 Mn in 2017, rising at a promising CAGR of 5.9%.



Rugged tablets are used as smart mobile devices with internet connectivity. These tablets are in high demand across defense sector of various countries. The wireless features and strong built of rugged tablets make them ideal for use in defense sector. This, as per the report, is a key driver of the global rugged tablets market. Rugged tablets available in the market often comes with promising features such as water and shock resistance, temperature change, and other in-built upgrades. Increasing awareness about benefits they offer, will fuel the demand for rugged tablets in the international market.



Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rugged-tablet-market-100168

