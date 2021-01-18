New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Beneficial features of rugged tablet like a long-lasting battery, durability, and the ability to withstand extreme conditions are key factors propelling industry growth.



Market Size – USD 515.51 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced rugged tablets



The global rugged tablet market size is forecast to reach USD 1,913.20 million from USD 515.51 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2027. Market growth is driven by the evolution of the internet, the availability of free apps, such as Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and TeamViewer, along with beneficial features of rugged tablet like a long-lasting battery, durability, and the ability to withstand extreme conditions.



Rugged tablets are designed computers which can sustain harsh environmental conditions, strong vibrations, and extreme temperatures. These tablets are generally available in three main types, which include semi-rugged, fully rugged, and ultra-rugged. High durability, long-lasting battery, and product ability to operate without any trouble in severe conditions is propelling the adoption of rugged tablets. Fully rugged tablets can comply with various military-grade specifications, as they can endure extreme temperatures and remain unaffected by dirt or water. Growing product demand from the defense sector will supplement the rugged tablet market share. However, the increasing competition among traditional vendors and high costs associated with the product may hinder the growth of the industry.



Key players in the global rugged tablet market are Panasonic, Getac, Dell, HP, Dt research, Xplore, AAEON, Kontron, NEXCOM, Trimble, and Mildef, among others.



Key findings from the report suggest



- Rugged tablets are sturdy and are not affected by any external factors like dust, dirt, sand, ice, water, weather changes, and more. As compared to traditional tablets, rugged tablets are stronger, thicker, and fastened together more robustly.

- Based on type, the fully rugged tablets dominated the industry in 2019 and is forecast to exhibit a growth rate of 13.4% through 2027.

- North America is likely to dominate the global market for rugged tablets and showcase the fastest growth rate over the analysis period on account of the presence of popular and highest manufacturing brands in the U.S., including Xplore and Panasonic. The U.S. contributes nearly 48% of the revenue share to the global rugged tablet market.

- Europe is expected to account for 28.3% of the rugged tablet market share over the analysis period.

- The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness a notable growth rate of 14.0% over the projected timeframe on account of rapid development in the industrial and commercial sectors in emerging countries in this region.

- Key players in the global rugged tablet market are Panasonic, Getac, Dell, HP, Dt research, Xplore, AAEON, Kontron, NEXCOM, Trimble, and Mildef, among others.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of market trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, the rugged tablet market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Fully rugged tablets

Semi rugged tablets

Ultra-rugged tablets



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Defense

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Agricultural industries

Outdoor recreational activities



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



