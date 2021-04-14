New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Evolution of Internet, rise in the demand from the defence sector, availability of free apps such as Google drive, Microsoft 365, TeamViewer, durability, long lasting battery, ability to withstand extreme conditions are key factors contributing to high CAGR of rugged tablets during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 453.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced rugged tablets



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Rugged Tablets market was valued at USD 453.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,681.2 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The study covers in-depth information regarding rugged tablets which are specially designed computers which can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions. Rugged tablets comprise of 3 types- fully rugged, semi rugged, ultra-rugged. Ability of operating without any trouble in highly severe conditions, durability, availability of free apps such as Microsoft 365, TeamViewer and google drive, rise in the demand from the defence sector long lasting battery of rugged tablets are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However, high costs and increasing competition which affects the traditional vendors are the major hindrance for market growth during the years 2018-2026



Key findings from the report suggest



- America is the dominating player in the global market for rugged tablets. Further it is also the fastest growing market all across the globe. Xplore and Panasonic are the two popular and highest manufacturing brands in US. 48% of the growth comes from US.

- Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% owing it to rapid development in the commercial as well as industrial sectors..

- Key players in the global rugged market include Panasonic, Getac, Dell, HP, and Xplore, among others.

- Fully rugged tablets dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2026.

- Scratch resistant screens that are readable in direct sun, fully sealed keywords to restrict intrusion of dust or any liquids, strength, durability, go anywhere productivity are some of the key features of rugged tablets.

- Advantages of rugged tablets over conventional tablets is the primary factor driving the market growth. Sand, dust, dirt, ice, water can do no harm to rugged tablets which on other hand easily damages usual consumer tablets. In comparison to the usual consumer tablets, each element in the rugged tablets is thicker, stronger and fastened together more robustly.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the rugged tablets market on the basis of type, application, and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fully rugged tablets

Semi rugged tablets

Ultra-rugged tablets



Application type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Defense

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Agricultural industries

Outdoor recreational activities



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising demand for defense

3.2. Evolution of Internet

3.3. Free Availability of Applications

3.4. Increasing Competition

Chapter 4. Rugged Tablets Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Rugged Tablets Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Rugged Tablets Market Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Rugged Tablets Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Rugged Tablets Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Rugged Tablets PESTEL Analysis

…

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share

8.2. Pricing Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Key Strategies

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Panasonic

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Dell

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. HP

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Xplore

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Getac

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



