Rugtec.com Launches New Website for Rugged and Embedded Technology Enthusiasts

Hednesford, Staffordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- After three months of work, Rugged Technology has gone live with their new website. Rugtec is the first unbiased news and review site dedicated to rugged and industrial embedded technology and services.



Commenting on the new site, Creative Director Rosa Jahen explained, “It's important to make sure the website is usable on all devices. Many of the products we review are rugged mobile devices, so it made sense that the website is responsive and usable on all screen sizes and formats.”



Edited by industry veterans, Rugtec.com provides a dedicated and unbiased view of the latest rugged and embedded technology.



Split into several sections, Rugtec offers both news, a personalised blog and a product catalog to showcase the latest rugged and embedded products from across the world.



“The product catalog section provides a quick and easy way for manufacturers and distributors to showcase their latest products to a targeted audience. Unlike many technology review website, Rugtec focuses predominantly on engineer and system designers” continues Rosa.



http://www.rugtec.com/products/



To submit a press release, product news or white paper, please visit the Submit News section on our website.



Rosa concludes “The next step is to introduce a knowledge base section to the website. With this, we can interlink products, articles and white papers and deliver much more media to the visitor within a few clicks.”



For more information, please visit http://www.rugtec.com



About Rugtec

Rugtec (http://www.rugtec.com) is a new website dedicated to providing quality and unbiased news on the latest rugged and embedded technology.