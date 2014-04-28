Ruggs Benedict Brings 'Try Before You Buy' Offer for Colorado Area Rugs

Avon, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Ruggs Benedict has the largest selection of rugs in the Vail Colorado, and continues to entice customers with its grand new collection of area rugs at even more attractive prices’, states Roger Benedict, owner of Ruggs Benedict.



Ruggs Benedict brings to their customer’s attention their exciting and new rugs for the Colorado homes.The highly versatile collections of the area rugs at Ruggs Benedict featured this season is impressive and can update any room in a home. From contemporary area rugs, to modern area rugs, to classic area rugs, to antique reproduction area rugs, all available at discounted prices.



For the first time ever, Ruggs Benedict offers customers a truly simple checkout opportunity. Indeed, the customers can try out the rugs and see in person how a selected area rug accentuates their room or home, with no prior cost. ‘Try before you buy’ is a customer happiness opportunity, so Ruggs Benedict customers can be completely happy with their area rug purchase.



In case a customer is not able to take the rug by themselves, Ruggs Benedict can help by delivering area rugs to at any location between East Vail and Gypsum, without any customer commitment.



With Ruggs Benedict, choosing the best rugs for one’s Colorado home is an fun and enjoyable experience. Their versatile rugs collection comes from featuring the best rug makers worldwide, and their discounted prices comes from Rugg’s large purchasing power.



Ruggs Benedict believes in prioritizing the customer satisfaction. ‘Try before you Buy’ is a fresh offer from Ruggs Benedict to make shopping and finding the perfect area rug an enjoyable experience.



About Ruggs Benedict

Ruggs Benedict offers the largest fine selection of rugs, carpet and hardwoods, with the largest flooring showroom in the region. Ruggs Benedict is a family-owned and operated business in the Vail Valley of Colorado, run by Roger and Mandi Benedict for over 35 years.



Contact: Leah Obrien

Mailing Address: PO BOX 830

Avon, Colorado 81620

Phone: 970 949 5390

Email address: info@ruggsbenedict.com

www.ruggsbenedict.com