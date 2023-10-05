NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Rugs and Carpets Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Rugs and Carpets market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (United States), Shaw Industries Group (United States), Taekett S.A. (France), Lowes Companies, Inc. (United States), Interface, Inc. (United States), Home Depot, Inc. (United States), Dixie Group, Inc. (United States), Orientals Weavers Company for Carpets (Egypt), Ikea Group (Netherlands), Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. (United States), Engineered Floors LLC (United States)



Definition:

Rugs and carpets market has high growth prospects due to the demand for attractive designing and services to various end-user. Further, the rising demand for eco-friendly products is fuelled up the opportunities for the players. Owing to increasing demand for rugs and carpets, market players are focusing on creating the online sales of luxury products that can easily reach to customers. For instance, Burrow launched a rug collection for home design for floor coverings, loveseats, armchairs, sectional, and accessories. The collection range also includes functional and fashionable products for kid & pet-friendly styles with luxurious and plush textures.



Market Trends:

Increased Demand for Eco-friendly Carpets



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Renovation & Remodeling Activities

Rising Interest of Consumers toward Interior Decoration

Rapid Urbanization & Globalization



Market Opportunities:

Rising the Number of Construction Activities in the Developing Economies

Increasing Acceptance Of Carpet Tiles in The Forecasted Period

The Global Rugs and Carpets Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted, Others (Needle-felt, knitted, hooked, and braided)), Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Others (Wool, triexta, acrylic, and silk)), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Residential, Non-residential, Automotive & transportation)



Global Rugs and Carpets market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



