Rugs Guide That Explains Everything There Is to Know About Rugs Is Now Available from Land of Rugs

Over the years, the owners and staff of Land of Rugs have noticed that customers frequently have questions about the various rugs that the company sells. For example, people were sometimes unsure about how the rugs were made, which materials were used, and how the rugs will wear. So, they decided to compile a rug guide that explains all of these points and more.



The new guide, which is available on the Land of Rugs website, is free of charge and can help shoppers assess their individual rug needs before they make their purchases. And with the holiday season just around the corner, the release of the rug guide could not be any more perfect; shoppers who are considering purchasing rugs for friends or family members will now find it easier than ever to find the exact rugs they want, which in turn will help make the upcoming months a bit less stressful.



Another reason the release of the rugs guide is so well-timed is because the company’s sales of large rugs tends to increase during the autumn and winter months. Many people are trying to cover large areas of cold wood or tiled floors in order to keep everyone’s feet warm and cozy. Whether they are looking for shaggy rugs, inexpensive rugs or traditional rugs, the new buyer’s guide will be an invaluable tool to assist customers in making the correct choice of rugs to meet their needs.



Customer feedback about the rug guide has been both immediate and positive; everyone seems to appreciate having access to helpful and in-depth information that helps explain more about the different types of rugs.



“We are proud to offer one of the widest collections of premium and budget quality rugs online, and we offer free delivery to all UK mainland addresses,” an article on the Land of Rugs website said, adding that customers can choose from the latest fashion in contemporary designs as well as the more traditional and classic styles that have been beautifully made using wool, acrylic or polypropylene.



“Where possible we try to take our own images using natural lighting conditions to showcase some of the beautiful rugs and carpets that we sell. To aid in your selection when choosing from our large and varied ranges, we also have an extensive blog with frequently updated advice and tips for dressing your floor.”



