Rugs of All Varieties, Shapes and Sizes Are Available from Land of Rugs

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- As most interior designers know, one of the easiest and most economical ways to freshen up the look of a room is by adding a colourful and attractive rug. From a large patterned rug that covers much of the floor to smaller plush pieces positioned near a coffee table or other furniture, rugs can add both comfort and beauty to every area of the house.



The staff at Land of Rugs understands how the simple act of adding a rug can help transform an entire room. That is why, since the first day it opened for business, the UK-based company has prided itself on offering a wide selection of rugs in all varieties, shapes and sizes. For customers who are looking for modern, children’s or traditional rugs online, Land of Rugs is a one-stop rug shop.



To celebrate both the Diamond Jubilee and the UK Olympics, Land of Rugs is currently giving away a free Union Jack rug/mat worth £10 with every order over £20. Details on the free rugs are included on the company’s newly-redesigned website.



“We are proud to offer one of the widest collections of premium and budget quality rugs online, and we offer free delivery to UK mainland addresses,” an article on the company’s rugs direct UK website noted, adding that customers can choose from the latest styles in contemporary designs to the more traditional rugs made from wool, acrylic or polypropylene.



“Where possible we try to take our own images using natural lighting conditions to showcase some of the beautiful rugs that we sell. To aid in your selection when choosing from our large and varied ranges, we also have an extensive blog with frequently updated advice and tips for dressing your floor.”



Using the website is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which attractive small or large rugs to purchase first! Customers are welcome to take their time browsing through the vast selection of products; handy category tabs on the left-hand side of the home page will help people find what types or styles of rugs they are looking for quickly and easily.



For example, those who are looking to purchase wool rugs cheap can click on the “cheap rugs” tab, which will take them to a collection of affordable and high quality machine-made budget rugs.



About Land of Rugs

Land of Rugs features a wide variety of all types of rugs, including modern, traditional, wool and children’s selections. Our new website follows a user-friendly design, and an easy to search product finder that includes cost, colour, type or design. We offer free delivery on all orders to UK Mainland addresses. For more information, please visit http://www.landofrugs.co.uk