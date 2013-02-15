RugsHQ.com Announces Addition of Quality Loloi Rugs

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- RugsHQ.com, one of the leading online suppliers of fine quality rugs are proud to announce that they are now stocking, selling and shipping out Loloi Rugs. http://www.rugshq.com/rugs/l/loloi



Since their website’s launch, RugsHQ.com have quickly managed to become one of the most trusted and reputable suppliers of rugs for the home. Now, in a bid to better serve their loyal customers, they have introduced a high-quality, contemporary range of Loloi rugs to their ever growing rug collection. As an internet based rug retailer, RugsHQ.com boasts some of the largest names in the rug industry, and each day they strive to expand their stock with new selections of high-quality rugs.



With traditional and modern styles to choose from, customers can divulge themselves in a world full of rugs – quite literally.



The introduction of Loloi Area Rugs and Loloi Contemporary Rugs only expand upon their ever growing collections. All of the Loloi rugs stocked by RugsHQ.com are high-quality and come with an extremely affordable price tag too. In fact, they offer some of the lowest prices on Loloi rugs in the industry, without compromising on the quality whatsoever.



To learn more about RugsHQ.com and their high-quality selection of rugs from Loloi, interested folks may head over to: Area Rugs



About RugsHQ.com

RugsHQ.com a.k.a. Rugs Head Quarters is an Internet based Rug retailer. They carry a vast selection of brand name rugs by Loloi, Surya, Capel, Shaw, Momeni, Rizzy, and other top rug brands. Most rugs range from traditional to modern styles and customers are sure to find exactly what they are looking for. RugsHQ.com are dedicated to offering customers highest quality merchandise with excellent customer service.



Media Contact:

Alex Maximov

news@rugshq.com

Huntingdon Valley, PA

http://www.rugshq.com