RugsHQ.com Offers Flat Weave Surya Rugs

Surya rugs are highly applauded for their designs and variety in styles. As a humble manufacturer, Surya produces highly attractive flat weave rugs. The rugs are created according to the requirements and tastes of the people, thereby making them high in demand. Surya take's immense care in manufacturing these two sided rugs to make them comfortable for use. Surya has been involved in experimenting with varieties of rug collections in improving interior decorative appearance of modern houses and many outdoor spaces.



Majority of their flat weave rugs are made of wool. The material makes the rugs durable, warm, soft and even easy for dying. Surya's rugs vary not only in materials used, but also in designs. Bright colored and stripped designed rugs make them an ideal decor style for several purposes. However, since these are not as durable as the hand-knotted rugs, a bit of care is necessary to increase longevity. Rug pads protect the material from premature wear and tear arising out of unnecessary friction with the floor.



RugsHQ.com a.k.a. Rugs Head Quarters is an Internet based Rug retailer. They carry a vast selection of brand name rugs by Loloi, Surya, Capel, Shaw, Momeni, Rizzy, and other top rug brands. Most rugs range from traditional to modern styles and customers are sure to find exactly what they are looking for. RugsHQ.com are dedicated to offering customers highest quality merchandise with excellent customer service.



