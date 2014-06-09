Rugsnlights.com Is Offering Consumers Unbelievable Quality Area Rugs and Lights with a Twist

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Rugsnlights.com is an online retailer that is bringing an interesting dynamic to the home decor industry. Offering their shoppers mid-to-high end products that range from traditional to contemporary area rugs, and luxury home lighting from table lamps to chandeliers. While Rugsnlights appears to offer a wide variety of styles and products, one thing that is absolutely apparent from their website is the limited number of hand-picked items in each category. “We have carefully selected the items that are featured in our online store. Our goal is not to offer the largest inventory, but the absolute best designer-selected pieces in each category. We find that too many options often results in confusion, or indecision, and makes the selection process harder for our customers. By offering hand-picked items in each category that fit a variety of home decors, we strive to find the right balance between variety and exclusivity. This makes the decision process easier for our valued customers.” said Rugsnlights spokesperson, Suzy Jones on the topic of their product inventory.



Rugsnlights.com presents shoppers with a home decor shopping experience that really seems to focus on details by specializing in area rugs and home lighting. Everything including table and floor lamps, area rugs and pendant lighting can be found elegantly displayed on the Rugsnlights.com website. The company is constantly expanding on their already impressive product line, by actually hand selecting premium rugs that offer any discerning home décor enthusiast a variety of designs and styles to choose from.



“We’re proud of the line of products that we offer our customers. If we wouldn’t put it in our home or if we thought our customers wouldn’t just fall in love with item, then we won’t put it on our website. We think of the customer first while making our selections. In fact, as an additional shopping advantage, we even offer our customers MAP price matching – which is essentially the lowest pricing authorized by the manufacturer,” said Suzy Jones from RugsnLights.com.



Product pricing ranges from under a hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. Additionally, buyers can enjoy the advantage of not paying sales tax because of the stores online presence, and the company’s blog sitefeatures the hottest home decor tips updated on a regular basis.



For more information about RugsnLights.com, or to explore the company’s product line to find the right fit for your home or business, customers are invited to email support@rugsnlights.com with questions, or visit the company’s website, rugsnlights.com directly.



Media Contact :



rugsnlights.com

Contact Person, Title: Suzy Jones, Manager

2201 N. Lakewood Blvd., Suite D111

Long Beach, CA 90815

Contact Number: 323-989-2281

Website: Rugsnlights.com

Email: support@rugsnlights.com