Ruian Sanyuan Offers Its Range of Bag Making Machines

Zhejiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Setting up a manufacturing unit requires huge capital and choice of some of the most advanced machines to survive the competitive environment today. Companies from across the globe tend to buy machines from reliable manufacturers in order to produce quality yet affordable products. One such company which manufacturers a range of machines with advanced technologies and features is Ruian Sanyuan Plastic Packing Machinery Co. Ltd. They are based in china and have their own factory which produces these high capacity machineries. They have been catering to the needs of various companies from across the globe. With rich experience and backed by a technical team of experts the company has been producing innovative products over the years.



The machines produced by them include the bag making machine, printing machine, recycling machines etc. The other popular products which the company has been known for include the film blowing machine, cling film making machine, garbage bag making machine, auxiliary machines, etc. They have been in the industry for a decade now and focus on designing, trading, manufacturing and servicing innovative machines. They have also been popular for manufacturing advanced machines which suit the increasing needs of the globalized competitive environment of today.



The idea behind their operations have been to work on adapting to the advantages of the international counterparts while importing high techniques for research and development of the new products as well as improvement of manufacturing techniques. The company has its own in-house team which is involved in manufacture management as well quality inspection unit for ensuring that the company meets the required standards. The company also has its own servicing unit to provide after sales services with over 40 sales spots in China. They have already created sales relationships in 12 countries and are expanding to various new markets. Recently they have imported advanced and better manufacturing facilities for upgrading their capability. The company takes honour for serving its clients and meeting their needs to manufacture better products and providing better services.



The manufacturing unit of the company is located in the historical town of Ruian City which is near Weizhou city district & Yontai Express way inside the Ruian City. The location is quite near to the Weizhou city district & Yongtai Expressway. The company has a long list of old customers and welcomes orders from new clients from home and abroad. Their basic attempt is to strengthen the connection with their associates and mutually negotiate as well as promote development of advanced products.



About China Ruian City Sanyuan Plastic Packing Machinery Co. Ltd

Ruian City Sanyuan Plastic Packing Machinery Co. Ltd. is a machine manufacturing company hailing from China. They produce advanced machineries such as bag making machines, printing machines as well as other innovative machines to help manufacturers produce cost effective and advanced products across the world.



http://www.sy-pm.com/



For Media Contact

Company: China Ruian City Sanyuan Plastic Packing Machinery Co. Ltd

Address: No 21 heping road, xiawan, jinhu street

City, State, Country: ruian city, zhejiang province, China

Phone: 0086-13626771167

Fax: +86-577-65876899

Email Id: sanyuan577@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.sy-pm.com/