Rum and Relaxation, a Positive Caribbean Social Enterprise

Cudahy, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Rum and Relaxation, a travel destination website, has for almost two years published unique articles about places to go and things to do in the Caribbean. The website was established in 2011 by Jamaican attorney Marc Morgan as a social enterprise aimed at increasing the quality of information available about the Caribbean as a place to visit. Another important social objective of the website is to provide exposure and a means to earn money for writers located in the region. The website can be viewed at the following url: http://www.rumnrelaxation.com.



The majority of articles found on Rum and Relaxation are written by people living in the Caribbean. A few of the articles are also written by frequent visitors with a strong passion for all the region has to offer. The slogan for the website is “the Caribbean is Rum and Relaxation and Much More”. The website is operated under the theory that the best source for information about the hidden gems and unique things to do in the Caribbean are the people residing in each destination and the many time visitors who have fallen in love.



Rum and Relaxation contains information about Jazz and Blues in Jamaica, Nine Mornings in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Karaoke in Barbados, indigenous bird species in Trinidad and Tobago, Pirates Week in the Cayman Islands and so many other interesting things to do and places to see across the Caribbean. The website has also been able to maintain long term relationships with many of its writers who supply articles on an ongoing basis.



About RumnRelaxation.com

Rum and Relaxation is a travel website established to provide quality information and tips about things to do and places to see in the Caribbean. The website also provides a source of earnings and exposure to writers living in the Caribbean.



Arna Morgan

contact@zedrin.com

Cudahy, Wisconsin

http://www.rumnrelaxation.com