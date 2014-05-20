RumahDijual.com Emerges as the Top Property Portal in Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- According to the latest traffic data made available by SimilarWeb, RumahDijual.com has emerged as the top property portal in Indonesia, stronger than competitors in a number of key metrics.



This position is achieved after serving the Indonesian real estate market for more than three years. According to the internal Google Analytics data, currently RumahDijual.com receives more than 900,000 unique visitors, which is a 45% improvement compared to the same time period last year.



“Indonesia has a lot of potential which is still unrealized. Internet penetration, and the online culture, is still lagging behind compared to other neighboring countries. But competition in the property portal space is already fierce, with many foreign players entering the market recently,” said Yohanes Aristianto, founder of RumahDijual.com.



RumahDijual.com’s strategy for this nascent market is simple: create the best experience for users. This means providing an easy-to-use interface and a fast-loading website. From day one, the focus is to help people buy/sell/rent their properties in the easiest and fastest way possible.



“This relentless focus enables RumahDijual.com to grow organically, with users telling their friends to use the website. We have never advertised on AdWords, TV, radio or print. We have no sales or marketing team at all. Instead, we focus on user experience, providing value for the users. Everything grows organically thanks to that approach.”



About RumahDijual.com

Operating since October 2010, RumahDijual.com is an online platform for property agents and home owners to market their properties. It covers all major cities in Indonesia.



Contact information

Yohanes Aristianto

Email: arispr@rumahdijual.com

SMS: +62 817 858 131

City: Jakarta

State: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Zip code: 11620

http://rumahdijual.com/



Reference:

Traffic data obtained from SimilarWeb: http://bit.ly/rd-compare

RumahDijual.com Full PDF Documents Download: http://rumahdijual.com/press/RumahDijual-PR-5-2014-1.pdf