New Website Launches to Promote the Watch Everyone is Talking About – Its Rumba Time

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2011 -- From Justin Bieber music videos, to the pages of Vogue and Real Simple and spots on the Today Show, RumbaTime watches are quickly becoming the chic, must-have accessory.



Now even more people can show their colorful side and join the frenzy. RumbaTime watches, the ultimate accessory for life on the go, recently launched their new, sleek website to bring the watch everyone is talking about global. The new site features watches designed to be comfortable, fun, water-resistant and durable, in styles and colors as diverse as personalities. With 19 different series of colorful watches, RumbaTime has received numerous accolades from the media, celebrities and everyone in between for their easy-going, yet super stylish products.



RumbaTime.com gives a nod to retro watches with their variety of 32 colors and funky, fashion-forward designs. People can choose from basic colors such as white or pink, or can be more of a stand-out with a glitter, tie-dyed and even glow-in-the-dark watch.



The new site lets customers get into “Rumba Time” by perusing the 19 different available styles. The silicone watches range from higher-end chronographs to simplistic analogs. Styles range from the super-light, slip-on Original Collection to the hip, more traditionally designed Mercer Collection. The newest Broadway Collection features a hexagon face, interchangeable face and band, and brings back the slap bracelet in the form of a slap band. As with all other RumbaTime watches, it is water-resistant making it perfect for wear at the beach, gym or for a night on the town.



Additionally, RumbaTime features a line of jelly watches for kids, college teams and charities. The watches for kids have the same simplistic, light-weight design as other RumbaTime watches. The College Collection allows customers to choose from a number of watches to promote their favorite team, while the Charity Collection lets RumbaTime show their philanthropic spirit with designs including a Breast Cancer Research Foundation watch and a Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City watch. Both of these offer monetary donations to the prospective charities with each purchase.



With more than 40,000 Facebook fans and their watches being worn by celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Melissa Joan Hart, it is no wonder RumbaTime is quickly becoming a house-hold name.



According to the creators of RumbaTime watches, “They look great alone or stacked together, and are the perfect accessory for adding a streak of color while working out or just gallivanting around town.”



RumbaTime.com visitors can purchase the watches right on the site or find their nearest retail location. Best of all, the watches are very affordable with most of them being around $20.



The RumbaTime warranty policy gives customers one year to return their watch, no questions asked.



For more information on the hip fashion accessory everyone is buzzing about, visit http://www.RumbaTime.com.