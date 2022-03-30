RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Certain directors of RumbleON, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain RumbleON, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Irving, TX based RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America.



On February 14, 2022, RumbleON announced that its Chief Operating Officer Mark Tkach and Executive Vice Board Chairman Bill Coulter "have stepped down from their positions with RumbleON effective February 11, 2021."



Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) declined from $43.69 per share on January 7, 2022, to as low as $24.05 per share on February 14, 2022.



