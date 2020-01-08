Rumen Bypass Fat Market– Size, Share, Analysis, and Trends, 2019–2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Rumen Bypass Fat is a dry fat that is processed and added in the animal feeds to increase energy intake in dairy cattle. It enhances milk yield and fertility and does not affect the animal's health. It is also known as "protected" fats. There are varied classes of Bypass Fats, which may differ in their palatability. It is generally obtained from plant-based product and is said to be the most reliable source of fat owing to its nontoxic nature.



There have been a number of product introductions in the Rumen Bypass Fat market. One of them is Megalac. It is a rumen-protected fat, which combines natural plant oil with calcium. Improved milk productivity, body condition score, and fertility are some of the key aspects of this product.



Surge in the Demand for Dairy Cow to Drive the Rumen Bypass Fat Market



Demand for dairy cow is on the rise, which is having a positive impact on the Rumen Bypass Fat market growth. Increasing importance of Rumen Bypass Fat in other fields including Ewes is also acting as a key driver in the Rumen Bypass Fat market. Increasing research and development activities in the process of extracting Rumen Bypass Fat is also driving the Rumen Bypass Fat market.



Key Players to Launch New Products to Strengthen their Presence



Premium, ADM, Volac Wilmar, Wawasan, AAK, Influx Lipids, Jutawan Muda Enterprise, Berg +Schmidt, and GopiFat are some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Rumen Bypass Fat market. Key players are introducing novel products in order to grab a large customer base and strengthen its presence in the Rumen Bypass Fat market.



For instance, one of the key companies, ADM launched Enertia®, which is a dry, Rumen Bypass Fat derived from palm oil. These products are highly digestible in the small intestine and do not intervene with rumen function. Moreover, they offer energy to enhance milk production as well as reproductive efficiency.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Saturated (or Hydrogenated) Fat



? Palm Oil Fatty Acid Products



? Others



By Application



? Dairy Cows



? Ewes



? Others



The global Rumen Bypass Fat market has been segregated on the basis of product type as saturated (or hydrogenated) fat, palm oil fatty acid products, and others. The report includes detailed analysis of all the product types. As far as the application is concerned, Rumen Bypass Fat is gaining traction in dairy cows due to rising demand for dairy cow across the globe. Rumen Bypass Fat is expected to gradually gain importance in ewes and other application segments as per the analysts.



Rapidly increasingly demand for milk is one of the key factors driving the Rumen Bypass Fat market in North America. Growing need to increase the milk productivity among the dairy industry could be a key factor driving the demand for Rumen Bypass Fat in North America. Presence of key manufacturers is also supporting the regional market growth. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to emerge as promising regional markets in the coming years owing to rising adoption of Rumen Bypass Fat and developing dairy industry in these regions.



