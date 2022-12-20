Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "Run Wild For Rhinos – Chris Cooper interviews Sharon Jessop".



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show interviews Rhino conservationist, adventurer and Guinness World Record holder, Sharon Jessop about the lessons learned during her very inspiring life.



Tune in on Friday, December 16th, 2022. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on December 16th 2022 at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more. The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Sharon Jessop

Age 52, born and raised in South Africa and a proper "bush baby". A true free spirit that is wild at heart with a heart for wildlife, rhinos in particular. Rhino conservationist, adventurer, expeditioner, conservation community activist, SA tourism advocate and storyteller. Guinness World Record holder. Ultra-distance athlete. Sharon has successfully completed 4 running expeditions since 2017.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

