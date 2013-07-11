Runaway Vampire Angers Villagers, Delights Gamers

Hoffman Estates, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- High Voltage Software, Inc. announced today the release of Le Vamp, an adorable gothic-themed endless runner game, now available on Android devices.



Le Vamp is a restless French vampire child who charges headstrong outside, obliviously looking for someone to play with amidst the dangers of sunlight, quirky monsters, and a mob of enraged townsfolk wielding pitchforks and baguettes.



Le Vamp offers a novel twist on the endless runner game genre. Rather than controlling the vampire directly, the player manipulates other elements in the game to help Le Vamp traverse the world. Simple, addictive gestures allow players to protect the safety of what may be the world's cutest prince of darkness.



The critically-acclaimed game has already garnered the prestigious Editor's Choice in the App Store, as well as rave reviews from both the living and undead.



Chief Creative Officer Eric Nofsinger said, “Le Vamp has seen a phenomenal response from the iTunes community, so we knew we had to give Android user the same experience. It doesn’t hurt that Le Vamp is as cute as the dickens.”



The game, currently available on the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android, mixes wonderfully cute artistry and engaging gameplay, and has been awarded glowing reviews from USA Today, 148Apps, Modojo, Macworld, and many others.



For $.99, Le Vamp may just be worth sinking your teeth into.



Pricing and Availability:

Le Vamp is $0.99 (or equivalent amount in other currencies) on Google Play and Amazon Appstore for Android.



Language Support:

English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese



Device Requirements:

- Requires Android 2.0 or later

- Playable on the Samsung Galaxy SIII and Galaxy S4, Nexus 7, Kindle Fire HD, and all other compatible Android devices

- Utilizes Google Play Game Services



About High Voltage Software

Based in the vibrant Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, High Voltage Software employs 75 of the game industry's most talented individuals, and has been the leading independent game development studio in the Midwest for over 20 years.



