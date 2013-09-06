Runners Show a Decreased Risk of Respiratory Disease

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Runners seem to have everything. That also includes a 40% less chance of dying from a respiratory disease such as pneumonia. The research is going to be published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.



Runners who run at least 10 miles a week have the 40% less chance of dying from a respiratory disease. This research comes from the work of Paul Williams, Ph.D who was active in the National Runners Health Survey.



The study took data from more than 150,000 runners and walkers. The risk was about the same for runners and walkers of the weekly mileage.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner. For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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