Running and Race Season Has Arrived

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- For people that enjoy running, the season for 5K’s, half marathons and marathons has arrived. As temperatures rise outside, so does the number of people out running and walking, preparing for races.



There are websites and directories which guide people to 5K’s, half marathons and marathons scheduled across the country this summer season. Themed running events, such as mud runs, obstacle courses and color runs have gained popularity over the last couple of years. The growing use of social media, such as Facebook and Twitter also helps ramp up excitement and attendees for races.



People preparing for races not only need to be physically prepared. Racers also need to have the proper clothing.There are many companies that produce quality performance wear for runners and athletes. One of those companies is Expert Brand.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.

Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com