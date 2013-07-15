Running Barefoot Easier on the Knees

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- A new study provides more evidence that barefoot running actually lessens the force of impact on the knees.



Researchers say that those with chronic knee pain, may find some relief by alternating barefoot running with other types of footwear.



"Running barefoot decreased peak patellofemoral joint stress by 12% in comparison to shod running," the researchers wrote. "The reduction in patellofemoral joint stress was a result of reduced patellofemoral joint reaction forces while running barefoot."



Sports podiatrist Craig Payne said it is important to note that when taking the load off of one area, such as the knee, another body part will in turn take on that load.



