Running Made Easy, Comfortable and Stylish with Brooks Running

Physical fitness is an important part of everyday living and now a days it is trending as a popular activity. Finding something comfortable to wear while working out is not just necessary for support but it is wanted for comfort. Many work-out outfits are tight fitting and fairly revealing of the body, which is not appealing for everyone. Brooks Running has announced the creation of a new alternative to tight fitting running shorts.



The Board Short is a new pair of running shorts made for the fit and appeal of looser, trendier work-out wear. Made to look and even feel like beach boardshorts with the classic lace-up fly and nine inches of inseam. These shorts intend to hang loose rather than cling to your body like most nylon or lycra running shorts.



The shorts are so light, flexible and comfortable a runner who tested the product stated, “more than once I looked down to make sure that I was still actually wearing something." These DWR coated shorts are made to dry fast and withstand all day use for all hiking, swimming and running purposes. The waistband is flat, the shorts are liner free and the traditional side pocked has been incorporated into the design. Additionally designers included reflective material on both the front and back of the shorts creating a way to remain visible to passing vehicles. Board Shorts are available this month for $65 at Brooksrunning.com.